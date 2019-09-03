Pick up a lifetime Rosetta Stone subscription and learn languages fast for $159

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Rosetta Stone Language Learning Software for $159 shipped. Available in your choice of five different languages, including English, French, Spanish, and more. Amazon usually charges at $220 for these bundles. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Rosetta Stone includes “everything you need to learn a language in one box.” Ships with a lifetime subscription to its cloud-based software, Barron’s grammar guide, and support for various devices including mobile. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to shell out over $150 to learn a language, consider going with the popular Living Language series. For around $30, you can count on this collection to help you become fluent in a wide range of languages. The entire collection has great ratings across the board.

Rosetta Stone Learn a Language features:

Everything you need to learn Spanish in one box!

Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription- access our award-winning program from the cloud. It syncs across desktop, mobile, and tablet for convenient learning

Barron’s grammar Guide- learn essential grammar tips, such as verb agreements and sentence structure

Barron’s Dictionary- look up important definitions from this trusted source

Lifetime of the Product — This “Lifetime” product will be supported for its life, meaning as long as Rosetta Stone makes the product available. A lifetime subscription is for an individual user and cannot be transferred to another person

