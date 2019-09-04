With TV manufacturers innovating by leaps and bounds, the pressure is on the projector market to remain competitive. Optoma is keeping its head down and moving on with three new models hitting the market soon. The model with the highest pixel count is the UHD52ALV, which is a smart 4K projector that features 3,500 lumens of brightness. The other two models are HD39HDR and GT1080HDR. Both of which peak at 1080p, but deliver a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

With most projectors chasing the 4K market, it’s interesting to see Optoma take a less popular approach with two out of three models focused on the gaming market. For quite some time now, high refresh rates have been popular with computer monitors, but are often an afterthought for TVs and projectors.

Dubbed HD39HDR and GT1080HDR, both 1080p offerings sport 120Hz refresh rates that give gamers a bit of an edge when playing fast-paced titles. Both models deliver an 8.4ms response time, with the HD39HDR offering a 4,000 lumen brightness compared to the GT1080HDR’s slightly lower 3,800 output.

With Optoma’s UHD52ALV also joining the line-up, the company is trying to satisfy two different markets at once. Instead of high refresh rates, this model offers a 4K resolution with 3,500 lumens of brightness. It also happens to be smart, working with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. This provides a variety of ways to toggle power, change volume, inputs, and more. Two HDMI inputs are onboard with HDR10 and HLG for a more vibrant image. Specifics on image size are unclear, but similar models tout 300-inch capabilities.

“As a global leader in 4K projection, we are committed to delivering superior picture quality and performance and by leveraging customer data, we continue to enhance the user experience,” stated Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology. “With gaming and home theater enthusiasts in mind, Optoma designs intuitive features, resulting in more immersive gaming and cinematic experiences.”

Both the Optoma HD39HDR and GT1080HDR are available for purchase now, with an estimated street price of $799. Amazon listings have appeared for both models, but pricing is bloated and each projector is currently out of stock. Optoma’s new 4K projector (UHD52ALV) is set to debut sometime in October for a seemingly high price of $1,799.

Having owned an Optoma projector for several years now, I’d happily spend the money all over again on one of the company’s newer models. The HD143X has served me well and shows no signs of giving up the ghost anytime soon. Truth be told, a 4K resolution and brighter image are the only features I find myself missing.

This makes me lean towards the UHD52ALV for its nearly 20% higher lumen count and 4K resolution. While both of these features are desirable, I am in no hurry to drop $1,799. Especially when ViewSonic offers a similarly spec’d model for a considerably lower price point.

