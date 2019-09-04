Amazon 1-day NETGEAR networking sale from $50: routers, mesh systems, more

- Sep. 4th 2019 8:01 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on a wide range of NETGEAR networking products. Everything in the sale ships free while also carrying 4+ star ratings from as many as 18,000 reviewers. From basic home routers to mesh setups and powerline adapters, today’s networking sale has a little bit of something for everyone starting from $50. That includes some Amazon all-time lows as well as solid offers on NETGEAR’s highly-rated Orbi whole home systems. Head below the jump for all of our top picks.

Top Picks from the NETGEAR Sale:

While we are talking home networking, you can use TP-Link’s $39 Gigabit Powerline Kit to expand your wired setup (35% off). And we have the Wi-Fi 6 compatible NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Router for $150 (25% off).

NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router:

  • FAST WiFi PERFORMANCE: Get up to 1800 sq ft wireless coverage with AC1900 speed (Dual band up to 600 + 1300 Mbps)
  • RECOMMENDED FOR UP TO 30 DEVICES: Reliably stream videos, play games, surf the internet, and connect smart home devices
  • WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports

