Use TP-Link’s $39 Gigabit Powerline Kit to expand your wired network (35% off)

Newegg is offering the TP-Link TL-PA7020 Gigabit Powerline Kit for $38.99 shipped. Right now you’ll find it fetching $60 at B&H, with today’s price drop beating the Amazon low by $6 and our previous mention by $1. It’s also the lowest we’ve tracked to date overall. With two Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to bring a 1000 Mb/s wired connection pretty much anywhere in your home. It’s a great way to hardwire gear that’s on a different floor than your modem. Best of all, you won’t have to run cable all over the place to make it happen either. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 365 shoppers.

On the more affordable side of things, you’ll find TP-Link’s AV600 Powerline Ethernet Adapter to be a lower-cost alternative. At $35, you’ll be able to pocket a little extra cash. One major compromise though is you’ll only get a single Gigabit Ethernet port.

Should the wireless side of your network need an upgrade as well, right now you can make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 Router for $150 (25% off).

TP-Link TL-PA7020 Gigabit Powerline Kit features:

Expand the reach of your network through your home’s electrical outlets with the TL-PA7020 KIT V2 AV1000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Starter Kit from TP-Link. Each of these plug-and-play adapters features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports capable of data transfer rates up to 1 Gbps at distances of up to 1000 feet. A dedicated pairing button makes for easy setup and encryption while the dedicated Power, Powerline, and Ethernet LED indicators allow you to see the status of each adapter and the connection. These TP-Link powerline adapters also support a Power Saving Mode reducing power consumption by as much as 85%.

