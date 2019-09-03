Make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 Router: $150 (25% off)

B&H currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $149.99 shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $200 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the first major price drop and a new all-time low as well. As one of the company’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers, the Nighthawk AX4 supports up to 3 Gb/s network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. That means even when the whole family is over, NETGEAR’s router won’t break a sweat. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 125 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from NETGEAR will want to check out its Nighthawk Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router instead. Going this route drops the network speeds down to 1,750 Mb/s, but saves you even more cash. It’ll only run you $88 at Amazon and comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’d rather make the jump to a mesh network instead, right now Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of eero Wi-Fi Systems starting at $159. Plus, the ASUS ROG 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router has received a 23% discount to $270, alongside other deals from $137.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR® Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk® AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!