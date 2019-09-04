Amazon’s popular Kindle Paperwhite is $70 just in time for new fall reads

Today only, Woot offers the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $69.99. Originally $120, today’s deal is $10 less than the Amazon all-time low and a match of our last mention. Perfect for fall reading, the Kindle Paperwhite features a backlit high-resolution display with minimal glare. Enjoy access to Amazon’s vast library of eBooks. Best of all, a substantial month-long battery life means you won’t have to constantly worry about charging up. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 47,000 reviewers.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on books. If you’re a Prime member, you won’t want to miss out on this month’s batch of freebies via First Reads at Amazon. Otherwise, jump over to the Kindle eBook store where you’ll find the biggest selection of titles for Amazon’s E-reader. Currently, there is an up to 80% off promotion running for back to school, making it a great time to load up on new reads.

When you’re done reading, enjoy some streaming time with this deal on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s currently 20% off at Amazon and down to $40.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Now available in black or white

Higher resolution display (300 ppi) – with twice as many pixels

Built-in adjustable light – read day and night

No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours

Massive selection, low prices – over a million titles under $3

Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!