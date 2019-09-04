Take $249 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE, one of the best prices yet

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in both colors for $899.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down $249 from the regular going rate, $50 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Best Buy is currently matching this offer as well. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Inside is an A12X Bionic chip that powers Face ID, 12 and 7MP cameras, and a four-speaker array. Up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features on this model. Head over to our review for more details.

Leverage today’s savings and your new LTE-equipped iPad Pro by grabbing Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio. This full QWERTY keyboard delivers protection from scratches and bruises, while also offering increased productivity wherever your adventures take you. Best of all? No batteries to charge up. The Smart Keyboard Folio connects to your iPad Pro and utilizes its built-in power supply.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

