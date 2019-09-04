Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular on sale for $229, matching the best we’ve seen

Walmart is offering Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm models for $229 shipped. Amazon is currently matching but shipping is delayed one month. That’s up to $150 off the regular price and a match of the all-time low. We’re expecting new Apple Watch models next week, but that doesn’t mean Series 3 isn’t worth a hard look at this price. Notable features include a swimproof design, GPS and Cellular ensure you’re always connected, and a dual-core processor for “faster app performance.” A great buy if you aren’t ready to pay for the latest models.
Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular features:
Take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run (1). And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.
- Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch
- GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
- Dual-core processor for faster app performance
- Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
- Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean
- watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent
