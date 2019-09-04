Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular on sale for $229, matching the best we’ve seen

Walmart is offering Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm models for $229 shipped. Amazon is currently matching but shipping is delayed one month. That’s up to $150 off the regular price and a match of the all-time low. We’re expecting new Apple Watch models next week, but that doesn’t mean Series 3 isn’t worth a hard look at this price. Notable features include a swimproof design, GPS and Cellular ensure you’re always connected, and a dual-core processor for “faster app performance.” A great buy if you aren’t ready to pay for the latest models.

Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular features:

Take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run (1). And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!