Amazon is currently offering the Bandai Tamashii Nations Cowboy Bebop Swordfish II Die-Cast Model for $45.90 shipped as a pre-order. Normally fetching $80, like you’ll find pretty much everywhere else, today’s price cut is the first time we’ve seen it on sale. This die-cast metal model measures over eight inches long and lets you bring the iconic Swordfish II into your collection. The Swordfish II packs plenty of authentic details from the show like folding wings, deployable landing gear and more. I picked this up at the end of August and was pretty thrilled with the overall quality. If you’re a fan of Cowboy Bebop, then this is a must-have in my book. Hit the jump for additional details on Bandai’s replica Swordfish II.

Bandai’s models are known for their detail, and its latest is slated to debut on September 29th. It also notably comes backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee. That effectively means that if there’s another discount between now and release, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that time period. So if you’re thinking of picking up Bandai’s Cowboy Bebop Swordfish II, then now is a great time to lock in the order.

Another great option for Cowboy Bebop fans is to bring home a Blu-ray of the series for $30. With the Netflix adaption’s debut looming, diving back into the original show is a great way to relive Spike, Jet and Faye’s adventures.

Bandai Cowboy Bebop Swordfish II Model features:

In anticipation of the upcoming Netflix-produced live-action version of Sunrises’ enduringly popular COWBOY BEBOP animated television series comes this re-issue of Spike Spiegel’s personal Swordfish II! It will go on sale in September of 2019 along with the upcoming S.H. Figurarts Spike Spiegel (sold separately). Created in Popinika Spirits trademark diecast metal for accuracy and heft, the set includes the Swordfish II, monopod, center landing gear, display stand.

