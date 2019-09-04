Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland Pirate, Remote Control for Mac, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Braveland Pirate, Safety Photo+Video, Remote Control for Mac, Jupiter-Pong, inShort: Project & Workflow and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cam&Cam – CCTV & baby monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jupiter-Pong: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Braveland Pirate: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: inShort: Project & Workflow: $29 (Reg. $39)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20, Zelda Breath of the Wild $48, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scan My Document – PDF Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nucleus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Buttons: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

