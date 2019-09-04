Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland Pirate, Remote Control for Mac, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Braveland Pirate, Safety Photo+Video, Remote Control for Mac, Jupiter-Pong, inShort: Project & Workflow and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Cam&Cam – CCTV & baby monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Jupiter-Pong: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Braveland Pirate: $1 (Reg. $3)
Mac: inShort: Project & Workflow: $29 (Reg. $39)
Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Scan My Document – PDF Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Nucleus: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: $2 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Bugs and Buttons: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)
