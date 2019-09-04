Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland Pirate, Remote Control for Mac, more

- Sep. 4th 2019 10:08 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Braveland Pirate, Safety Photo+Video, Remote Control for Mac, Jupiter-Pong, inShort: Project & Workflow and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cam&Cam – CCTV & baby monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jupiter-Pong: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Braveland Pirate: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: inShort: Project & Workflow: $29 (Reg. $39)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20, Zelda Breath of the Wild $48, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scan My Document – PDF Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nucleus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Buttons: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard