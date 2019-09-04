Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20, Zelda Breath of the Wild $48, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Dark Souls Remastered on PS4 for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the current best price we can find and matching our previous mention. It is also currently matched at GameStop on both PS4 and Xbox One. Remastered for current generation consoles, in this genre-defining experience players will “return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail at 60fps”. You’ll also find deals on titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kingdom Hearts III, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection and many more down below.
***Note: The price will drop once you have added the game to the cart on some of today’s Amazon deals.
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Yoku’s Island Express $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $37.50 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Control from $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 $37 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Disney Classic Games pre-order $30 | Amazon
- Aladdin and the Lion King
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 pre-order $60 + $10 GC | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $10 (Reg. $25+) | Microsoft
- Need for Speed Heat pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
