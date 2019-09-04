Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20, Zelda Breath of the Wild $48, more

- Sep. 4th 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Dark Souls Remastered on PS4 for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the current best price we can find and matching our previous mention. It is also currently matched at GameStop on both PS4 and Xbox One. Remastered for current generation consoles, in this genre-defining experience players will “return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail at 60fps”. You’ll also find deals on titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kingdom Hearts III, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection and many more down below. 

More game/console deals:

***Note: The price will drop once you have added the game to the cart on some of today’s Amazon deals.

