Potensic’s GPS Quadcopter with FPV Camera gets 50% discount to new low at $80

Potensic (98% positive all-time feedback from 4,400+) via Amazon is currently offering its D58 FPV Camera Quadcopter for $79.99 shipped once you’ve applied code 595SAVW7 at checkout. Down from $160, today’s offer shaves off 50% and is the best we’ve tracked. Potensic’s drone comes packed with some of the standard features found with DJI entires, but with a more entry-level price tag. You’ll get a built-in 1080p camera, GPS capabilities for creating custom flight paths and more. An up to 18-minute flight time and 500-meter range round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those looking to log some flight time with a more affordable drone will find Syma X5C Quadcopter to be a fine alternative at $40. It still includes a camera so you can practice aerial photography, but can only stay in the air for seven minutes. Over 4,700 pilots have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Potensic D58 FPV Camera Quadcopter features:

Potensic D58 drone with camera 1080P is equipped with GPS and many functions. Under the GPS mode, the drone can fly stably and auto record the flying route, finding the way home when some emergent situation happens such as battery low voltage, lost of signal and so on. The quadcopter fuselage is made of high strength and resistant engineering plastics, durable and anti-collision. Bright LED lights flash at night, easy to find your drone! 7.4V Battery for about 16-18 minuets flying time. Plug-in design for easy charging and storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!