Up your game with Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Keyboard at $130, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Adding Razer’s keyboard to your battlestation would normally cost you $170, with today’s offer saving 24% and matching the all-time low at Amazon. Living up to its Elite namesake, this BlackWidow Keyboard allows you to set custom macro keys thanks to Hypershift and Hybrid Cloud Memory. You’ll find tournament-grade Razer Green switches as well as an array of media controls. It’s comprised of a durable military-grade metal top plate and pairs with a plush leatherette magnetic wrist rest. Over 200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More below.

Another notable discount we’re seeing is on the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $140 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $40 discount and ties the all-time low. HyperX’s Ally Elite headlines the company’s lineup of gaming keyboards with dynamic RGB lighting effects, a steel frame, CHERRY MX switches, media playback controls and so much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sit either of the gaming keyboards on Amazon’s in-house extended gaming mousepad. Adding this into your kit is a great use of your savings at under $17.

Lastly, don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look at the Razer Turret, which takes your Chroma Cave to the couch.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming. With dedicated media keys and a multifunction digital dial, this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard deal offers responsive operation.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!