Load up on 100% real fruit snack bars at Amazon today from $7 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, That’s it via Amazon is offering up to 25% off its real fruit bars. Perfect for adding some nutrition to lunch time, you can now grab a 10-pack of That’s it Mini’s-Variety Natural Fruit Bars for $6.74. Regularly $9 or so, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. Made from 100% real fruit, these bars have no preservatives and no added sugars. It’s essentially like eating two pieces of fruit without the peeling or washing. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more deals.

However, you’ll want to browse through the options in today’s That’s it sale for additional deals. Starting from around $12.75 or so, there are some larger packages and more flavors to choose from right here. Or forget the fruit bars and go with a 12-pack of Nature’s Bakery Whole Wheat Fig Bars for under $6 Prime shipped instead.

Speaking of making lunches, you can still grab 3 Crock-Pot Lunch Food Warmers for just $33 shipped ($66+ value). And be sure to browse through the Pottery Barn Dorm Essentials for more back to school ideas.

That’s it Mini’s-Variety Natural Fruit Bars:

STRAIGHT FROM THE TREE! 100% REAL FRUIT. That’s It! The perfect snack packed with high fiber, no preservatives and no added sugars….That’s it Fruit Bars provide the ideal stack for children, adults and athletes alike looking for the perfect organic, wholesome snack.

GRAB IT ON THE GO! And THAT’s It! You don’t have to feel guilty about this snack! That’s It Fruit Bars provide a healthy choice for a snack on the go or a quick breakfast. Looking for balanced nutrition while traveling, heading to the gym, or just need to grab a satisfying mid-morning snack? That’s it! Grab this healthy choice from your pantry!

