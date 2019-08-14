Pottery Barn is getting you ready for college life with a fresh batch of dorm essentials. Find bedding must-haves, storage options, closet systems and much more to make you feel right at home. Plus, they even have it categorized by style in case you want neutral, modern, bohemian or girly. Settling in to your home away from home will be much easier when you have comfortable and organized essentials. Find our top picks from Pottery Barn’s Dorm Essentials below.

Bedding

Bedding basics are a must-have when moving into a dorm room or any space. Down comforters and pillows are my personal favorite and Pottery Barn has a whole set (comforter and pillow) priced at just $206 for a twin size and $387 for a queen. It’s also features 550-fill-power down that goes through an an exclusive cleaning process that guarantees hypoallergenic comfort. This set allows you to use it on its own or place a cover on it too.

One of our favorite neutral bedding options that can be used by both girls or guys is the Favorite Tee Comforter. The material is made of a heather cotton jersey, that was designed to feel like your favorite t-shirt and it comes in two color options. It also comes with matching shams and the entire set is machine washable. This comforter comes in both queen or twin sizes and prices start at $99.

Bath

Whether you’re sharing a bathroom with many or just a few roommates, it’s nice to keep all of your things separated. The Deluxe Ultimate Shower Caddy Set is a perfect option for you and it comes equipped with one bath towel, wash cloth, hand towel and a hanging shower caddy. Best of all, you can personalize each piece with your monogram. This set is available in two color options and priced at $75.

Storage + Closet

Finding extra storage in a small space can be tricky, however Pottery Barn is making it a lot easier for you. The XL Ultimate Bedside Storage Container is a great way to store chargers, books, tablets, snacks, remotes and more. This container can hang from the side of your bed or desk and will be great for keeping your bedside table clutter-free.

Another space that is hard to keep organized when you’re at school is your closet. One of our favorites is the Hanging Closet Sweater Organizer that features several slots for storage. This is a great way to store jeans, sweaters, shoes, tops and more. Plus, it also has a bin inside one of the slots to store small items such as undergarments. The organizer is also gender neutral and starts at $27.

Which Pottery Barn Down Essential did you find most appealing? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Pottery Barn’s new Friends Collaboration that just debut.

