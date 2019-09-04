Bring Sharp’s 40-inch Roku HDTV to your dorm room for just $150 (25% off)

- Sep. 4th 2019 11:07 am ET

Get this deal
$200 $150
0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sharp 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks the best price we’ve tracked on this model. This HDTV’s 40-inch 1080p panel may not earn a spot in your state of the art home theater, but it’s perfect for bedrooms, dorms and much more. Roku capabilities round out the notable features, giving you built-in access to Netflix, Hulu and more. There’s also three HDMI inputs as well as a USB port. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 2,000 customers.

Wall-mounting your TV is an excellent way to finish your home theater with a minimalistic design. If that’s the route you’re looking to take here, this highly-rated $35 wall mount has over 3,800 customers vouching for it at Amazon and makes a great use of your savings. Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it.

In search of a home theater-worthy Roku TV? Amazon’s #1 best-selling TCL 55-inch TV with Roku has just dropped to $270.

Sharp 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV features:

Complete your home theater setup with this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV. The 1080p resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality, and a built-in Roku streaming program makes it easy to watch your favorite programming across a wide range of apps. Featuring DTS surround sound and a 178-degree viewing angle, this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV delivers an immersive listening and viewing experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$200 $150

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals HDTV Sharp

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go