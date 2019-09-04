Bring Sharp’s 40-inch Roku HDTV to your dorm room for just $150 (25% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sharp 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks the best price we’ve tracked on this model. This HDTV’s 40-inch 1080p panel may not earn a spot in your state of the art home theater, but it’s perfect for bedrooms, dorms and much more. Roku capabilities round out the notable features, giving you built-in access to Netflix, Hulu and more. There’s also three HDMI inputs as well as a USB port. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 2,000 customers.

Wall-mounting your TV is an excellent way to finish your home theater with a minimalistic design. If that’s the route you’re looking to take here, this highly-rated $35 wall mount has over 3,800 customers vouching for it at Amazon and makes a great use of your savings. Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it.

In search of a home theater-worthy Roku TV? Amazon’s #1 best-selling TCL 55-inch TV with Roku has just dropped to $270.

Sharp 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV features:

Complete your home theater setup with this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV. The 1080p resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality, and a built-in Roku streaming program makes it easy to watch your favorite programming across a wide range of apps. Featuring DTS surround sound and a 178-degree viewing angle, this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV delivers an immersive listening and viewing experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!