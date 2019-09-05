iPadOS 13 comes next week, prep for Sidecar with this $10 tablet stand

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its Tablet Stand for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code MSSWUNAS is used at checkout. This is down 50% from its going rate and is the best available. With Sidecar coming to iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina, your tablet is about to become much more useful when working on-the-go. With this new software, an iPad can double as a secondary monitor for your MacBook. This stand makes it super simple to raise your tablet’s height and give you an easy to view second screen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If it’s just a phone you want to prop up, this $8 Prime shipped model from Lamicall is a great option. Over 11,800 shoppers have given it a 4.8/5 star rating, so you know it’ll get the job done well. This stand can hold just about any smartphone and even smaller tablets. Plus, it has a guide in the bottom to leave your charging cable plugged in when needed.

For those looking to dock their MacBook, check out Sabrent’s $17 aluminum stand. This marks an all-time low at Amazon where it regularly fetches $25. I love the way a MacBook looks when in a stand like this. The elegant design gives you quick and easy access to all ports while allowing the laptop to breathe easily.

Aukey Tablet Stand features:

Stable Stand: Securely supports your phone or tablet on your desk, with solid construction and weighted base. The soft silicone surface of the holder keeps your devices protected and pristine

Perfect Viewing Angle: A 35° tilt range gives the best view of your device in every use case

Flexible Fit: Suitable for all smartphones and tablets with up to 10-inch screen size and weighing up to 500 grams / 17.64 ounces

Easy Setup: Assemble solidly in seconds using the provided Allen wrench to simply screw the three stand sections together

