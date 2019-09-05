Dock your MacBook on Sabrent’s $17 aluminum stand (Amazon all-time low)

- Sep. 5th 2019 9:21 am ET

$17
0

Amazon offers the Sabrent Aluminum MacBook Stand for $17.04 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports an aluminum design that will pair well with MacBooks. Inside is a silicone sleeve, designed to protect your device while docked. Fits 12 to 15-inch MacBooks, and rubber feet ensure that the stand will stay in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings towards a 16-pack of cord organizers and bring your desk to a whole new level of functionality. This bundle includes four different designs, which is perfect for wrangling a single cable or up to four at a time. Over 550 Amazon customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Looking to save further? Consider grabbing this minimalist MacBook dock for a few dollars less.

Sabrent Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

The Sabrent Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand enables you to safely and stylishly, store your laptop within your open work area. Its sleek design allows for the most efficient use of your limited space. The Sabrent Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand is high-quality aluminum that is incredibly sturdy while also maintaining a sleek and stylish design that will blend in with any workspace. The stand includes discreet, rubber-mat feet for the stand which create an additional level of safety for your laptop, ensuring that it will not slip or easily be pushed out of place.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$17

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Sabrent

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp