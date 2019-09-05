Dock your MacBook on Sabrent’s $17 aluminum stand (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Sabrent Aluminum MacBook Stand for $17.04 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports an aluminum design that will pair well with MacBooks. Inside is a silicone sleeve, designed to protect your device while docked. Fits 12 to 15-inch MacBooks, and rubber feet ensure that the stand will stay in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings towards a 16-pack of cord organizers and bring your desk to a whole new level of functionality. This bundle includes four different designs, which is perfect for wrangling a single cable or up to four at a time. Over 550 Amazon customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Looking to save further? Consider grabbing this minimalist MacBook dock for a few dollars less.

Sabrent Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

The Sabrent Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand enables you to safely and stylishly, store your laptop within your open work area. Its sleek design allows for the most efficient use of your limited space. The Sabrent Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand is high-quality aluminum that is incredibly sturdy while also maintaining a sleek and stylish design that will blend in with any workspace. The stand includes discreet, rubber-mat feet for the stand which create an additional level of safety for your laptop, ensuring that it will not slip or easily be pushed out of place.

