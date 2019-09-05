Jabra has announced a follow-up of its truly-wireless Elite 65t Earbuds. The new model is dubbed Jabra Elite 75t and has received several notable upgrades including USB-C charging, 50% more battery, and a smaller form-factor that is being touted as a ‘more secure, comfortable fit’.

With up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case, Jabra’s new earbuds tack on about 15% extra power when compared to AirPods. The charging case now has magnets inside to aide in opening and closing the case, a move Jabra claims was inspired through customer feedback.

Jabra Elite 75t: A significant improvement

Amazon reviewers have not been exceptionally kind when it comes to Jabra’s Elite 65t Earbuds. Many have complained of discomfort, poor microphones, and more. With 75t, it appears that Jabra has been listening and is using customer feedback to prioritize improvements to its popular earbud offerings.

Thanks to a new 4-microphone array, Jabra touts that its customers can expect ‘crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments’. It has developed several algorithms which are said to help reduce interference from wind and noise to help make phone calls clearer in every environment.

With a 20% size reduction, the company claims that 75t’s new fit has ‘been extensively tested’ to ensure the headphones are comfortable and will ‘stay put’. Just like with previous generations, users will be able to leverage the Jabra Sound+ app to chose their preferred voice assistant, adjust EQ, keep track of battery life, and more.

“We have elevated the earbud experience to ensure the most comfortable and long-lasting solution for on-the-go lifestyles. We are excited to welcome the Elite 75t, our newest, most innovative addition to our award-winning Elite range,” said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra.

Pricing and availability

The Jabra Elite 75t are set to debut during the month of October at a price of $199. The earbuds will be sold at Amazon and Best Buy. Those who have grown accustomed to Qi charging will be pleased to know that a variant which supports it will debut at some point in the near future. Neither pricing nor availability for this model have been revealed at this time.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Jabra further innovate with its truly-wireless earbuds. Significantly improved battery life, a smaller form-factor, and USB-C charging all signal that these earbuds could become quickly heralded as one of the best AirPods alternatives out there. Especially when considering that battery life outlasts what the latest AirPods offer.

While Jabra Elite 75t cannot complete head-to-head with Apple’s H1 chip, the lack of an auto-play/pause feature when removing an earbud does seem like an unfortunate oversight that I would definitely miss. That being said, physical buttons will certainly get the job done, and who knows, may end up being better than the tapping gestures found on AirPods.

