Now that the weather is cooling off, it’s time to get inside and cozy up with some slippers. There are an array of options on the market for fall, especially for men. Whether you’re looking for a sweat-wicking option, polished, slip-on style or a mocossain, we’ve got you covered. That’s why today we are rounding up our favorite slippers that are budget-friendly and under $50. Head below the jump to find our top picks for men’s slippers.

L.L. Bean Slippers

L.L. Bean is known for their high quality and its slippers do not disappoint. The men’s Handsewn Slippers are flannel-lined and cushioned for comfort. I love its mocoassion design and it features a convenient slip-on style. With over 2,500 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from happy L.L. Bean customers. Best of all, these are priced right under $50.

Deer Stags Slippers

Looking for a memory foam cushioned slipper? The Deer Stags Plus Slippers from Nordstrom are a great option. Its plush faux fur lining promotes added comfort and it’s great for cool weather. Its no-back, slip-on style makes it easy to place on your foot and they’re available in two color options. This pair also ships for free and is priced under $50.

L.B Evans Duke Slippers

If you’re looking for a polished option, that doesn’t even look like a slipper, the L.B Evans Duke pair is a perfect choice. These beautiful slippers feature a soft leather and cushioned insole for comfort. They also come in extra wide sizes too. This style includes free delivery and once again is right under $50.

Hanes

Your favorite t-shirt brand may have a slipper option for you. The Hanes Men’s Moccasin House Shoe start at just $20 and come in six versatile colors. In case you have hot feet, these slippers feature Fresh IQ technology to keep your shoes smelling nice. This style also has a gripped sole to prevent slipping or sliding. Over 50% of Amazon customers rated these slippers a 5/5 stars.

UGG Slippers

Finally, we’ve saved the best for last. The UGG Tasman MLT Slippers are a must-have and they’re priced right under $50 at 6PM. These were inspired by military garments and were built to last. It also features a sweat-wicking wool sockliner and insole for comfort and warmth.

Which pair of men’s slippers were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the best running shoes for fall in our guide.

