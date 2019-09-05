Take up to $50 off Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 starting at $149

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. At Best Buy direct as well. Normally selling for $229, you’ll save $50 and bring home this device for one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You can also score a lower-end configuration with 2GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD for $149, down from $189. School is back in session and if your current machine just isn’t getting the job done, consider Samsung’s Chromebook 3. It was made with portability in mind and weighs 2.54-pounds; meaning it’ll feel like a feather compared to your massive assortment of textbooks. And with up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge, you’ll have no problem typing up papers or taking notes all-day long. Ports include a microSD card slot, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, as well as a headphone jack. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 features:

Built-in security features ensure you’re protected from viruses and malware. No setup or long load times—simply log in with a Google account, and you’re in. Navigate your world with Chrome OS. Get the best of Google, Gmail, Maps, Docs and Pics, and back everything up safely in the cloud. And since your Chromebook gets free updates automatically, it will only get better.

