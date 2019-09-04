ASUS Chromebook 12 delivers all-day battery for students at $190 ($40 off)

Amazon offers the ASUS 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook 12 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB in red for $190 shipped. Typically fetching $230 at B&H, that’s good for a $40 discount and comes within a penny of our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $200 right now. At just 0.7-inches thick, the ASUS Chromebook 12 has your back if portability matters most. It packs 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM, and you’ll also find a built-in microSD card slot for added space. Despite the lightweight design, this Chromebook still touts up to 10 hours of battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Students or anyone else looking to take advantage of the Chromebook 12’s portability will want to use their savings to grab the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50. Bringing this into the mix will offer some extra protection for your new device while exploring campus or out and about.

ASUS Chromebook 12 features:

Enjoy a smooth web browsing experience with this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook computer. The Intel Celeron dual-core processor and 4GB of on-board memory provide quick access to your favorite apps, and the 32GB storage capacity lets you save photos, music and other media. This ASUS Chromebook computer has a built-in HD webcam and microphone for video calls.

