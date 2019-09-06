Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature AirPods’ W1 chip: $160 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Originally $300, these headphones have been fetching around $180 lately. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked. Not only are these Beats eye-catching, they also feature Apple’s W1 chip. This translates to dead-simple iOS pairing, easy battery monitoring, and more. A single charge yields impressive 40-hour battery life. When completely out of power, a mere 5 minutes of charging translates into 3 hours of listening time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you aren’t planning to use an iOS device, consider V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless Headphones for $100. While they don’t have Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll score a style that stands out from the norm. Having owned the original V-MODA Crossfade headphones before, I can vouch for top-notch materials and impressive quality.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones features:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

