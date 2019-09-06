As time passes, I become increasingly intrigued by ways to eliminate traditional TVs in my home. When turned on, televisions look fantastic, but this is not necessarily the case when toggled off. Like Samsung’s Frame TV, a new laser projector from Optoma makes it quite simple to bring a modern and sophisticated look to the living room.

Originally unveiled in January at CES 2019, Optoma’s new CinemaX P1 Smart Laser Projector is now available for pre-order. The all-in-one device can project up to a 120-inch 4K image and is paired with a premium NuForce sound bar. Compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT provide a variety of smart integrations.

Optoma CinemaX Laser Projector: A potential TV replacement?

When it comes to projectors, brightness is always a concern. TVs have backlights and projectors instead must shoot light across a room. For this reason, TVs are often the optimal selection for brighter spaces, but cost can be a barrier when shopping for a large screen.

Optoma’s new laser projector tries to head this off with 3,000 ANSI lumens, but this is in-line with (and in some cases behind) what many existing 4K projectors already offer. What makes this model unique is its incredible short-throw capabilities which allow it to create up to a 120-inch image from just a foot or two away from the wall.

Additionally, this model sports better than average sound thanks to the integration of a premium NuForce sound bar. When it comes to specs, users will get Dolby 2.0 compatibility, two full range speakers, two woofers, along with 40 watts of power. This setup could be enough for many and surpasses what typically comes standard in the competition.

With ports, the CinemaX P1 laser projector sports three HDMI, three USB-A, optical audio, and a 3.5mm output. The image produced features DCI-P3 wide color gamut and is HDR10 compatible. Like some of Anker’s projectors, it runs Android, which opens this model up to a wide variety of apps.

Pricing and availabilty

The brand new Optoma CinemaX P1 Smart 4K Laser Projector can be pre-ordered now, and is priced at $3,299. The current Amazon listing is showing a 1-3 month shipping delay, but orders may progress much faster as Optoma has stated that shipments will begin next week.

9to5Toys’ Take

Optoma’s new laser projector is reminiscent of a VAVA offering that I reviewed a few months back. During my time with it, the thing I found most attractive was a unique form-factor that largely resembled a sound bar. Despite this, it packed an impressive punch, which is exactly what I’d expect from Optoma’s release.

At a price of $3,299, there’s no question that this device is far from mainstream. Considering it has a 3,000 ANSI lumen brightness, it’s likely that some will end up preferring a traditional television to ensure that the image is clear no matter what time of day it is.

