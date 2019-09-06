Enjoy Netflix or Hulu in 4K HDR with Roku Streaming Stick+ at $49 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR Media Player for $49 shipped. Also available at Walmart, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy and B&H. Normally $60, today’s offer is good for an over 18% discount and comes within $1 of our previous mention for the 2019 low from Prime Day. Enjoy 4K HDR content from Hulu, Netflix and much more on your HDTV with Roku’s Streaming Stick+. You’ll also be able to pull up shows or adjust playback settings from your voice with either Alexa or Assistant. Over 4,100 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you can live without the 4K HDR capabilities, then save a bit more with Roku’s entry-level Express. At $30, this streaming stick will still give you access to a wealth of content and the same voice control features. It’s perfect for adding to a guest room TV or bringing to your dorm.

Roku Streaming Stick+ features:

Enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Its wireless receiver provides a strong signal for smooth streaming in rooms far from the router, and it supports 4K resolutions for crisp, colorful pictures. Take this compact Roku Streaming Stick Plus with you on vacation for enjoying shows away from home.

