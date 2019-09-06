Take up to $500 off Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 8 at $400, today only

Today only, Woot offers the GSM unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. While it still sells for the list price of $900 at Best Buy and Samsung, right now Amazon has it on sale for $500. That saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $70 and is the best we’ve seen. Don’t want to empty your wallet on the latest and greatest from Samsung? This handset is still a great way to enjoy the larger smartphone form-factor on a budget. Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity Display, dual 12MP rear cameras and an IP68 waterproof design. The included S Pen makes it easy to take notes as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

This version of the Note 8 is GSM unlocked, meaning it’ll work with plans from carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and more.

Protect your new handset by leveraging the savings from today’s deal to grab a case. At $17, one of the more notable options is Spigen’s Tough Armor Designed Case. It comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,390 customers and offers dual-layer protection with “Air-Cushion Technology.”

We’re also still seeing the Nokia 9 PureView Smartphone, which offers six cameras and more, on sale for $500 (Reg. $700).

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features:

GSM / 4G LTE Capable

International Variant/US Compatible LTE

8MP Front + Dual 12MP Rear Cameras

2X Optical Zoom, OIS, 4K Video

Octa-Core Exynos 8895 Chipset

64GB Expandable Storage, 6GB RAM

6.3″ Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display

IP68 Waterproof

