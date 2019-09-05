Nokia 9 PureView Smartphone offers six cameras, more for $500 (Reg. $700)

Amazon offers the Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $699 while B&H currently has it at a slight discount. Today’s deal is a match of Amazon’s all-time low price. PureView 9 features five 12MP cameras on the back and a 20MP front-facing camera, all of which come together to deliver notable image quality. Other features include 128GB of on-board storage, a six-inch pOLED display and more. We just went hands-on over at 9to5Google, calling it “a potential camera game-changer.”

Put your savings to work and grab a new case to go with your Nokia 9 Pureview. There are already a number of options out there on the market today, so take your pick from a variety of styles. Our top pick is the MoKo clear case, which is an easy way to keep your device safe without adding too much bulk. Not to mention, it will show off that impressive camera array on the back.

Nokia 9 PureView features:

GSM / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

5 12MP Rear Cameras

20MP Front-Facing Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

5.99″ pOLED Touchscreen Display

Integrated Fingerprint Sensor

Android 9.0 Pie + Android One

