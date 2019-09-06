Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Stand bundle $30, more

- Sep. 6th 2019 10:32 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Stand bundle for $29.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon and beats our previous mention by $5. Samsung still sells it for $60. Featuring a 9W Qi stand as well as a fast charge USB-C wall adapter, this bundle is an ideal companion to your Galaxy handset. It props up your device for easily keeping an eye on notifications throughout the day. Dual charging coils mean that this stand will power up your device in both horizontal or vertical orientations. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Charge your device by simply setting it down. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable. Experience even faster wireless 9W charging speeds with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.* Dual charging coils ensure a better charging connection for easy landscape or portrait device orientation.

Charging your phone on the stand gives you the ability to quickly pick up the phone if needed, and keep handsfree tabs on incoming calls, messages, and notifications. While on the stand, your phone is cooled with a built-in fan during fast charging.

