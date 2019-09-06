Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory ahead of next week’s keynote

Amazon is currently taking up to $80 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. You’ll find at least $50 off in many instances of both GPS and Cellular configurations. Ahead of next week’s keynote address, it’s no surprise that we’re beginning to see notable price drops across the board. Best Buy is currently charging full price on every model. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. This $10 leather band is sure to fit most looks throughout the week. At that bargain price, you won’t be out too much money if it gets scratched up and it certainly is more affordable than Apple’s in-house options.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Apple Watch Series 3 is still being heavily discounted at Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

