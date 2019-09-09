Jaybird’s workout-ready Tarah Bluetooth Sport Earbuds drop to $80 (Save $20)

Amazon offers the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds in both Black and Gray colorways for $79.99 shipped. Find them at Best Buy as well. Normally $100, today’s discount scores you $20 in savings and matches our previous mention. Jaybird’s Tarah earbuds tout a waterproof design that pairs with up to six hours of audio playback per charge. That makes them ideal for accompanying you during workouts or on runs. Audio-wise, you won’t have to make many sacrifices, as they feature clear sound with custom EQ. Over 250 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $23 when you clip the on-page coupon, these earbuds rock the same IPX7 resistance and clock in with additional battery life compared to the Tarah.

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds features:

Power through workouts with these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones. The sweat-proof construction is ideal for use during intense workout sessions, and the soft, flexible ear gels provide a comfortable fit. These headphones deliver up to eight hours of play time on a single charge, so you can use them throughout your workday. With push-button operation and hands-free calling capabilities, these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones keep you connected wherever your workouts take you.

