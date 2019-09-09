Amazon is offering the Microsoft Elite Controller 2 on sale for $169.99 shipped. Note: The Elite Controller 2 is still on pre-order with purchases shipping on November 4th. This is a $10 discount from its $180 list price and is the best we’ve seen it offered for. The Elite Controller 2 is Microsoft’s latest foray into the high-end peripheral market, offering quite a few upgrades over both the previous generation as well as normal models. Want to learn more about why you should check out the Elite Controller 2? Visit our announcement coverage for full details, or head below for a breakdown of differences between the old and new, with an explanation as to why you should jump on this Elite Controller 2 sale.

The Elite Controller 2 is a huge upgrade from the first generation. In fact, it marks a major upgrade from all of Microsoft’s previous offerings. This controller will be the first from the company to have a built-in rechargeable battery, and also marks the first with a USB-C port. That’s right, Microsoft is finally ditching the pesky AA battery holder it’s used for years and is going with a built-in alternative. You’ll also be able to ditch microUSB cables finally, which is something that I’ve been wanting for quite some time. This somewhat foreshadows what Microsoft could be doing on the next-generation Xbox, as hopefully, they’ll be going with USB-C wherever possible.

The case for this new controller also is quite different from the previous generation. It offers a built-in battery itself, giving you even more game time. Do you find that you’re always traveling between friend’s houses? Or do you want a clean setup with a nice docking station for your controller? That’s exactly what the case is built for. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery (also USB-C), so whenever your controller is in the case, it’s charging. This means that you’ll never arrive at a friend’s house (or walk up to your game center) to find a dead controller…as long as it was in the case.

You’ll also gain more customizations with this new controller. The Elite Controller 2 offers unique abilities like custom button mapping, hair-trigger options, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, and more. This really is the ultimate controller, and if you’re looking at picking one up, now’s a great time where you can save $10 during this Elite Controller 2 sale. Better yet, if you order on Amazon, and the price falls any further, the online shopping giant will charge you the lowest offered price between when you purchase and the release.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Controller 2 features:

Play like a pro with the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across your Xbox One and Windows 10 devices

