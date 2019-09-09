Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OTTTD Tower Defense, Hydropuzzle, more

- Sep. 9th 2019 9:50 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Hydropuzzle, Neo Monsters, OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense, Sleep Sounds and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: Solve the Mystery: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Insect Identification: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain Wave 35 Binaural Series: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Brain Wave – Altered States: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: A Jazzy Day – Music Education: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $5 (Reg. $10)

