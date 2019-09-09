Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $17, Batman Enemy Within $20, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Xbox One as a digital download for $17.29. This one still fetches $30 in physical form on Amazon and goes for $60 from Microsoft digitally. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked. The online action shooter RPG takes place in an open, dynamic and hostile “1:1 recreation of Washington D.C”. Head below for deals on titles like Batman: The Enemy Within, Fate/EXTELLA LINK, Final Fantasy X/X2, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and many more.

