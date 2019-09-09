Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $17, Batman Enemy Within $20, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Xbox One as a digital download for $17.29. This one still fetches $30 in physical form on Amazon and goes for $60 from Microsoft digitally. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked. The online action shooter RPG takes place in an open, dynamic and hostile “1:1 recreation of Washington D.C”. Head below for deals on titles like Batman: The Enemy Within, Fate/EXTELLA LINK, Final Fantasy X/X2, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and many more.
- Batman: The Enemy Within Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK Switch $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster Switch $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- South Park Fractured But Whole $22 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Star Wars: Battlefront II $7.50 (Reg. $15+) | Microsoft
- LEGO Jurassic World pre-order $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Releases September 17th
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Yoku’s Island Express $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
