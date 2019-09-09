Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $17, Batman Enemy Within $20, more

- Sep. 9th 2019 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Xbox One as a digital download for $17.29. This one still fetches $30 in physical form on Amazon and goes for $60 from Microsoft digitally. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked. The online action shooter RPG takes place in an open, dynamic and hostile “1:1 recreation of Washington D.C”. Head below for deals on titles like Batman: The Enemy Within, Fate/EXTELLA LINK, Final Fantasy X/X2, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit now down to $40 (42% off)

Nintendo teases mysterious new Switch motion controller peripheral [Video]

NBA 2K20 Review: The best basketball simulation gets even better

Switch Online SNES games now live! Make sure to claim your FREE access

Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Ubisoft

Ubisoft
CDKeys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard