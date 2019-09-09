TP-Link’s Kasa Spot works with Alexa + Assistant for $35 (Reg. $50)

Newegg is offering the Kasa Spot 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera (KC100) for $34.99 shipped when the code EMCTETE29 is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 list price, current sale of $41 at Amazon, and is a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera sports support for both Alexa and Assistant, offering you the ability to view your home with just a simple voice command. Since it’s connected to Wi-Fi, it’s also possible to check on the house while out-and-about, too. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Opt for the Wyze Cam Pan at the same price to upgrade your viewing experience. It offers pan-and-tilt functionality, which is something that the Kasa Spot just can’t do. For those looking to save some cash, the Wyze Cam V2 is a great alternative that has a very similar feature set to the Kasa Spot above, but at $26 shipped on Amazon.

Also, be sure to check out these Ring Alarm security systems we’ve currently got starting at $169. This is a great way to make sure your entire house stays safe, plus each bundle includes an Echo Dot at no additional charge.

TP-Link Kasa Spot features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. The Spot even provides HD video up to 20 ft. with Night Vision. Set custom activity zones around important areas to control what alerts you receive. And, with two-way audio, chat with nosy roommates, family or pets.

