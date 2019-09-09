Take up to $100 off Ring Alarm Systems bundled with an Echo Dot from $169

- Sep. 9th 2019 4:14 pm ET

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $169 shipped. The system itself usually sells for $239, with today’s offer saving you $70, beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This Ring Alarm bundle includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, and range extender. All eight of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. Enjoy other perks like Alexa control and more. As a #1 new release, over 2,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can step up to the 14-piece version of Ring Alarm for $229 shipped. Just like the 8-piece set, you’ll also get a free Echo Dot. Good for $100 off the going rate, today’s offer is the second best we’ve ever tracked. This one includes two keypads, two motion sensors, eight door/window monitors, the base station and a range extender.

If neither of today’s discounted bundles provide the exact coverage you’re looking for, grab an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40 with your savings.

We also recently took a look at Ring’s Z-Wave capabilities, noting it to be the best security-focused option out there among entries from Aeotec and more.

Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle features:

Connect Ring Alarm to Alexa for hands-free voice control. Arm, disarm, and check the status of your security system through any Alexa-enabled device. Also works with Alexa Guard – get Smart Alerts sent to your phone if Alexa detects the sound of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, or glass breaking when you’re away.

