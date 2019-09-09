Take up to $100 off Ring Alarm Systems bundled with an Echo Dot from $169

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $169 shipped. The system itself usually sells for $239, with today’s offer saving you $70, beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This Ring Alarm bundle includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, and range extender. All eight of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. Enjoy other perks like Alexa control and more. As a #1 new release, over 2,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can step up to the 14-piece version of Ring Alarm for $229 shipped. Just like the 8-piece set, you’ll also get a free Echo Dot. Good for $100 off the going rate, today’s offer is the second best we’ve ever tracked. This one includes two keypads, two motion sensors, eight door/window monitors, the base station and a range extender.

If neither of today’s discounted bundles provide the exact coverage you’re looking for, grab an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40 with your savings.

We also recently took a look at Ring’s Z-Wave capabilities, noting it to be the best security-focused option out there among entries from Aeotec and more.

Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle features:

Connect Ring Alarm to Alexa for hands-free voice control. Arm, disarm, and check the status of your security system through any Alexa-enabled device. Also works with Alexa Guard – get Smart Alerts sent to your phone if Alexa detects the sound of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, or glass breaking when you’re away.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!