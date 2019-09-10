Get ready for new iPhones with these Anker accessory deals from $11

- Sep. 10th 2019 3:29 pm ET

0

Apple’s Keynote address today has revealed new iPhone hardware as expected and Anker is ready with a fresh batch of deals to accompany the latest devices. Headlining is the 36W 2-port USB-C PowerPort III Wall Charger for $23.99 Prime shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate. With Apple introducing “pro-grade” devices today, this is a great time to grab a new charger. Apple is including 18W chargers in the box, but going with this upgraded option from Anker will deliver more versatile power-ups wherever travels take you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Our most advanced charging technology ever charges virtually any device at its fastest possible speed. PowerIQ 3.0 provides full-speed charging with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C Power Delivery for phones, tablets, and more. Twin USB-C charging ports charge 2 mobile devices at the same time; without sacrificing charging speed. Designed to fit perfectly in any pack or purse. Flip in the foldable plug to reduce the size even further, and keep everything scratch-free. Advanced temperature control, overload protection, and more combine for total peace-of-mind while charging your devices. Charge phones and tablets at top speed with Anker’s newest charging technology; from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy and much more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp