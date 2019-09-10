Get ready for new iPhones with these Anker accessory deals from $11

Apple’s Keynote address today has revealed new iPhone hardware as expected and Anker is ready with a fresh batch of deals to accompany the latest devices. Headlining is the 36W 2-port USB-C PowerPort III Wall Charger for $23.99 Prime shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate. With Apple introducing “pro-grade” devices today, this is a great time to grab a new charger. Apple is including 18W chargers in the box, but going with this upgraded option from Anker will deliver more versatile power-ups wherever travels take you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Our most advanced charging technology ever charges virtually any device at its fastest possible speed. PowerIQ 3.0 provides full-speed charging with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C Power Delivery for phones, tablets, and more. Twin USB-C charging ports charge 2 mobile devices at the same time; without sacrificing charging speed. Designed to fit perfectly in any pack or purse. Flip in the foldable plug to reduce the size even further, and keep everything scratch-free. Advanced temperature control, overload protection, and more combine for total peace-of-mind while charging your devices. Charge phones and tablets at top speed with Anker’s newest charging technology; from iPhone to Samsung Galaxy and much more.

