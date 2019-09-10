Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Pad $11 ($5 off), more

- Sep. 10th 2019 10:26 am ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerWave 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $16, today’s offer is $1 under the previous price drop and one of the best we’ve seen. As a perfect addition to your bedside table or nightstand, this wireless charging pad can dish out 10W of power. It features a slim design with a TPU charging surface. It’s also compatible with even some of the bulkier cases on the market, so there’s no need to unsheathe your iPhone before charging. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code 4HO6O3MT
  • Aukey B80 Bluetooth Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
    • w/ code PE9MWD9L
  • EasyAcc iPhone XS 5000mAh Battery Case: $18.50 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ code 5XPT7JIN
  • TaoTronics 5W Qi Car Mount: $10 (Reg. $19) | Amazon 
    • w/ code SSSHHH006

An aesthetically-pleasing slimline design adds an air of high-tech sophistication to your desk, while the TPU charging surface prevents your devices from easily sliding off. PowerWave Pad supports charging through phones cases up to 5mm thick. Please note that cases made of metal, external attachments such as magnets, credit cards, grips, and stands will interfere with charging.

Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge. PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including Otterboxes.

