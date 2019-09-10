ANNKE’s 1080p pan/tilt Wi-Fi camera has local recording at $30 (Reg. $50)

ANNKE (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi Security Camera for $29.99 shipped when the code EPYLYCH8 is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll enjoy both Alexa and Assistant integration, allowing you to just say a simple voice command to view the camera feed. Plus, it sports local storage as well as cloud options, giving you multiple methods of recording. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be sure to use some of your savings to grab this 128GB microSD card at $20 Prime shipped. It’ll hold many hours of recordings, offering you a local storage alternative to keeping things in the cloud. Not only does this offer higher security, but it also lets you sidestep subscription charges.

ANNKE Wi-Fi Security Camera features:

With Alexa app, you can monitor whatever captured by Nova Orion on Echo show or Echo Spot.

The WiFi IP camera supports up to 128GB TF card local backup and cloud storage service. Cloud storage ensures all your recordings as safe and available even when the SD card is lost or damaged

The Security camera lens can capture any movement that passes by and film the trails for review. With the Annke Nova APP, you can maneuver the wireless camera view with a 360° horizontal range to monitor the places of choice.

