Just in time for fall outdoor adventures, Merrell is partnering with Dogfish Head Brewery Company for a new trail running shoe. This shoe is inspired by the brand’s passions, outdoor excursions and beer. The color of this shoe was designed by its SeaQuench Ale that’s now the best-selling sour beer in America. These new releases are also eco-friendly with reclaimed scrap rubber, algae foam instead of petroleum, recycled plastic, and more. Also, Merrell will be donating $10,000 to The Conservation Alliance, whose mission is to engage businesses to fund and partner with organizations to protect wild places for their habitat. Find more about the new Merrell x Dogfish Head Brewery Shoe below.

“Partnering with Merrell, leaders in the active lifestyle footwear category, to release this sweet SeaQuench-themed shoe is a great reminder to folks everywhere that you can ‘have your beer and drink it too,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “Maintaining an active lifestyle is all about balance – go for a trail run or a gym workout, then reward yourself with a cold can of SeaQuench Ale.”

Merrelll x Dogfish Head Brewery Shoes

The Merrell x Dogfish Head Shoes are available in men’s or women’s sizes and are priced at $110. This style is very unique. The shoes feature 100% recycled laces, protective toe cap and a film heel counter for added traction. Its flexible design is great for those steep climbs and they’re lightweight. There’s also a cushioned insole to promote comfort.

Alternative Options from Merrell

Merrell has posted two shoes that they think are similar to the new styles, however they are both the same price. The first style is the men’s and women’s Agility Synthesis Flex Shoes. One of the most notable deals about this style is that is has antimicrobial details that reduce shoe odor. These shoes can also be used on the road or trail, depending on the occasion. Rated 4/5 stars from Merrell customers.

Finally, the Bare Access XTR Sweeper Shoes are another similar option. This style has almost identical recycled properties and a flexible design. However, these shoes were specifically designed for excursions. They feature a unique blue color that will standout on the trail and a breathable mesh lining to help keep you comfortable.

Are you excited for the new launch of the Merrell x Dogfish Head shoes? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to The North Face’s new ThermoBall Eco line.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!