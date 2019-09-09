The North Face is making one of its most popular jackets, the ThermoBall, eco-friendly. By using recycled materials, the new ThermoBall Eco is spun from at least five plastic bottles that are from a landfill. The newly-revised outerwear is available in both men’s and women’s styles too. ThermoBall Eco jackets are now made with a smaller check design that’s more compressible and made to keep you nice and warm. The ThermoBall technology offers round synthetic fiber clusters that trap heat within small air pockets like down. Prices in this line rage from $46 to $349. Head below the jump to find our top picks from this new collection. Best of all, every order receives free delivery.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Men’s Styles

Shirt jackets are very trendy for the fall season and they give you a polished look too. One of our favorites from this line is the Men’s ThermBall Eco Snap Jacket that’s priced at $199. This shirt jacket is available in five color options and has two large front snap pockets as well as two hand warmer slots. I love that the entire ThermBall range is water-resistant and can easily be layered for extra warmth, since it’s compressible.

If you enjoy snow sports, then the ThermoBall Eco TriClimate Jacket is for you. This snow-compatible style is perfect for your winter games and it features two layers to help keep you warm. It’s available in six versatile color options as well as a camoflauge print that’s very on-trend. However, this is the most pricey piece from the collection and it’s priced at $349.

Women’s ThermoBall Eco Options

I personally love a good vest in the fall and The North Face’s ThermoBall Eco option is a great style. It’s packable for all of your fall travels, insulated to keep you warm and has a stylish slim fit. I love the fun color options of this vest and its zippered pockets to easily store essentials. Be sure to pick up this vest for yourself with a price tag of $149.

Finally, the ThermBall Eco Parka Jacket is a must-have and perfect for this winter and it’s priced at $230. This style has a longer hem-line that’s not only stylish, but will help to provide warmth as well. It has an attached hood in case you run into snow or rain and elastic cuffs that are adjustable. I also love that this jacket has a flattering fit with a defined waist.

Which piece from the new ThermoBall Eco line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best running shoes for men this fall.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!