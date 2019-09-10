Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Final Fantasy games, Plant Light Meter, more

- Sep. 10th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Plant Light Meter, Final Fantasy titles, Chrono Trigger, Thermo-hygrometer, Cessabit and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Night Terrors: Bloody Mary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DoDonPachi Resurrection HD: $9 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: DoDonPachi Blissful Death: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $14 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thermo-hygrometer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Red Clock.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: Solve the Mystery: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $1 (Reg. $3)

