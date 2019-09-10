Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead from $16, Days Gone $34, more

- Sep. 10th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Cuphead on Xbox for $17.99, down from the usual $20. However, Live Gold members (including Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) can now grab it for $15.99. While not the biggest discount, this one almost never goes for less than $16. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (single player and couch co-op) in this gorgeous hand-drawn adventure platformer. Head below for deals on titles like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Resident Evil 2, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Celeste, Days Gone and many more. 

