Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead from $16, Days Gone $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Cuphead on Xbox for $17.99, down from the usual $20. However, Live Gold members (including Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) can now grab it for $15.99. While not the biggest discount, this one almost never goes for less than $16. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (single player and couch co-op) in this gorgeous hand-drawn adventure platformer. Head below for deals on titles like Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Resident Evil 2, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Celeste, Days Gone and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Days Gone $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $36 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Konami PES 2020 $46 (Reg. $60) | Daily Steals
- Using code PES2020
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK Switch $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster Switch $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Battlefront II $7.50 (Reg. $15+) | Microsoft
- LEGO Jurassic World pre-order $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Releases September 17th
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
