AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering its Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm Clock for $79.99 shipped when checking out with code SOUNDCORE. Normally $100, today’s price cut is good for $20 in savings and returns the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Calling Anker’s Soundcore Wakey just an alarm clock is selling it short thanks to inclusions like a Qi charger. Alongside a Bluetooth speaker and FM radio, there’s also two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review, where we deemed it the Swiss army knife of alarm clocks, for a closer look.

Depending on which aspects of Soundcore Wakey stand out to you, Anker’s product line has you covered with more affordable alternatives. Grab the Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $23 when you clip the on-page coupon, or score the brand’s 10W Qi charging pad for just over $11. Add USB ports into the mix with Anker’s $12 PowerPort Mini Dual Wall Charger.

Even if you end up with all three in your cart, you’re saving a considerable amount compared to the featured deal. The downside is that you won’t enjoy the alarm clock functionality or the all-in-one design. But if you want to deck out your nightstand for less, going that route is a notable alternative.

Plus, don’t forget to swing by yesterday’s Anker roundup which has plenty of iPhone accessories on sale from $11.

Anker Soundcore Wakey features:

Wakey simplifies your nightstand set-up by combining everything you need for a peaceful night’s sleep and a refreshing morning into one compact bedside speaker. In addition to Wakey’s Qi charger, there are an extra two USB ports concealed on the back to charge more devices and an alarm clock. Remove messy cables from your nightstand and place your Qi-compatible phone on top of Wakey for fast wireless charging. The Anker-powered charger delivers 10W fast-charging for Samsung S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, and Note 9 and 7.5W for iPhone XR, XS Max, XS, X, and 8 Plus.

