DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam falls to a new Amazon all-time low at $299 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam for $299 shipped. Also at B&H as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $349, today’s price cut is the first time it’s gone on sale at Amazon, a new low there and is the best we’ve seen outside of limited-time Rakuten promotions. Armed with the ability to record all your adventures in 4K60, DJI Osmo sports a rugged, waterproof design as well. While there’s a 2-inch touchscreen on the back, you’ll also find a front-facing display for lining up shots and ensuring all the action is in the frame. Other standout features here include slow motion and timelapse capture, as well as the ability to customize exposure settings and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

If grabbing an action camera with DJI branding isn’t a must, save a bit more by opting for the GoPro HERO 7 Silver at $250. You’ll still enjoy 4K recording and a similar rugged design. The main tradeoff here is that you’ll lose out on Osmo’s front-facing display, an inclusion that budget-conscious shoppers may be happy without if it means pocketing an extra $49.

DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam features:

Capture every detail of your adventures in Ultra HD with this DJI Osmo Action camera. The HDR shooting mode provides accuracy with 4K recording in complex lighting conditions, and Rocksteady stabilization ensures a smooth footage while shooting in motion. This water-resistant DJI Osmo Action camera has an 8x slow motion shooting option for a dramatic showcase of fast-paced scenes.

