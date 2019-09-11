HomeKit heating control arrives with Honeywell’s $109 T5+ Smart Thermostat

Amazon offers the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $108.73 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having originally retailed for $200, you’ll find it selling for $135 these days at Best Buy and Home Depot. Today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen to date and is the best in over two months. HomeKit capabilities steal the show here, but those who favor Alexa or Assistant will find voice control features all the same. Support for seven-day scheduling, location-based automations and more enter alongside a touchscreen design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 140 customers.

Want to reap the rewards of a more intelligent thermostat without having to fuss with smart home control? The Honeywell Programmable Thermostat will set you back $45 and brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference.

Honeywell T5+ Smart Thermostat features:

The T5+ Smart Thermostat helps you achieve greater comfort and efficiency in your home. It’s easy to install even without a C-Wire, and features a simple, user-friendly interface. The ENERGY STAR certified T5+ Smart Thermostat can be programmed with a schedule or allowed to adapt to your busy life on the fly. Control and monitor usage from anywhere simply by using your smartphone or tablet, integrate it completely with your smart home, and enroll in utility rebate programs so you can earn rewards for helping save energy. Now your home can always feel exactly how you like it, all while saving money on your energy bills.

