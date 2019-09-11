Jaybird X4 wireless headphones offer a sporty design from $89 (Reg. $130)

- Sep. 11th 2019 9:41 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in two colors from $88.95 shipped. That’s down $30 or more from the regular going rate at retailers like Target and a new Amazon all-time low. These sport-focused headphones offer wireless connectivity, up to eight hours of playback on a single charge and a waterproof design. Jaybird includes various tip sizes for just the right fit. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 550 Best Buy customers.

Want to really cut the cord? Anker’s Liberty Air earbuds are wire-free and currently marked down below $60 at Amazon. With an AirPod-like design and wireless connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and the like. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones feature:

  • 8 hours of playtime a single charge provides 8 full hours of wireless playtime; Charging time: 2 Hrs
  • Sweat & waterproof fully waterproof (Ipx7) protection for running in any weather conditions
  • Sport fit plus comfortable, versatile design runs over your ears for a secure, sport-specific fit or under for more relaxed situations
  • Comply Ultra foam tips – interchangeable, thermo-reactive tips provide enhanced durability, rich sound, and conform to individual ear canals for a comfortable, secure fit

