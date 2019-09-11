Kickstart your STEAM learning with 40% off the littleBits Rule Your Room Kit

Amazon offers the littleBits Rule Your Room Kit for $44.29 shipped. Usually selling for $75, that’s good for an over 40% discount, comes within cents of our previous mention and is $7 above the 2019 all-time low. The Rule Your Room Kit includes step-by-step instructions to guide you through building eight different inventions. This set is geared towards helping kids develop engineering and other problem solving skills. A breadboard-like design keeps the fun coming, allowing tinkerers to create even more. Nearly 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Want to dip your toes into the coding side of the STEAM world? Consider picking up the Kano Pixel Kit instead at under $30. This one has you customize an LED light matrix with fun designs and even program games like Snake. My favorite part is that when you’ve learned all you can, this kit makes an excellent little lighting display for your desk.

For more ways to learn to program or get familiar with all things STEAM, but sure to swing by our roundup of five favorite coding kits. Of course littleBits made the list, but you’ll find entires from Sphero and more.

littleBits Rule Your Room Kit features:

Kids can develop engineering and problem-solving skills by creating interactive inventions

Build infinitely customizable inventions by combining littleBits with anything your kids own

Get step-by-step instructions for 8 inventions, 1 challenge, and inspiration for thousands more

Kids can gain the confidence and curiosity to understand their surroundings and reinvent them

Minimize screen time with a toolbox that kids can use again and again to create new toys

