Google Home Max delivers hi-fi sound at $219, one of the lowest prices yet

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Home Max in charcoal for $219 shipped once added to your cart. Normally selling for $299 these days, like you’ll find direct from Google, Walmart or Best Buy, today’s discount is $9 less than our previous mention and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Google’s hi-fi Assistant speaker looks to take on HomePod and other high-end entries in the space with a premium internal speaker array. One highlight is Google’s Smart Sound feature, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics. Plus, you’ll enjoy access to everything you already love about the Assistant. We think it’s “an absolutely fantastic speaker,” but if you don’t want to take our word for it, over 160 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

In search of similar hi-fi sound quality but would rather call upon Alexa? Consider picking up Amazon’s Echo Plus at $150 instead. For why you should consider one, check out our Echo Dot Diary feature on how it compares to a HomePod or Sonos One.

Plus, don’t forget that you can save $100 on Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display at $150.

Google Home Max features:

Built for sound. Inside and Out.Get information and control tunes with your voice by using this Google Home Max speaker. It uses Google Assistant to find and play songs, and the system can direct compatible smart home devices such as lighting. This Google Home Max speaker has two 4.5-inch woofers and two tweeters to produce high-quality music.

