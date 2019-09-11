Round out your Assistant smart home w/ $100 off Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display

B&H currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $250 at Best Buy as well as Lenovo direct, that’s good for a $100 discount and is the best we’ve seen outside of Rakuten promotions. Lenovo’s Smart Display gives Assistant a 10.1-inch screen for watching YouTube content, pulling up smart camera feeds, and so much more. And as per the usual, you’ll also be able to summon up Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, get news updates, or listen to music. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 450 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

There isn’t too much for those who have centered their smart homes around Alexa to get excited about in today’s featured deal. But if you’re looking to emulate the same screen-based experience with Amazon’s voice assistant, consider the Echo Show 5. At $90, it’s a more affordable alternative than Lenovo’s option. But you’ll still get access to many of the same features, just with Alexa at the helm rather than Assistant. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat.

