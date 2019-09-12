Preserve beer for weeks w/ GrowlerWerks’ uKeg 64-oz. Growler: $140 (Reg. $185)

Amazon is offering the GrowlerWerks uKeg 64-oz. Carbonated Growler for $139.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. Once beer has lost its carbonation, things quickly go downhill from there. With this growler, you’ll be able to more easily preserve brews longer and also be able to dispense simply using the built-in tap. Owners are able to choose a desired carbonation level ranging from zero to 15 psi, helping keep beer fresh for up to several weeks. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep the inside of your new growler fresh with a 25-pack of cleaning tablets for $9. Whenever I buy anything new for the kitchen, I quickly think about how hard it will be to keep clean. With these tablets, you’ll be able to simply drop one inside with warm water, from there it will dissolve and take whatever’s left from your last brew along with it.

GrowlerWerks uKeg 64-oz. Growler features:

Ukeg – keep beer fresh for weeks.

Carbonation cap – automatically regulates pressure to optimally carbonate beer. Choose desired carbonation level, from zero (off) up to 15 psi.

Vessel – durable, double-wall Vacuum-insulated stainless steel.

Pressure gauge – easily read the pressure inside the growler.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!